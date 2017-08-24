Abducted Ex-Minister, Akwanga Regains Freedom – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Abducted Ex-Minister, Akwanga Regains Freedom
The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday has been released. The former minister was forcefully taken away from his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye Village, Nasarawa State. The Commissioner of …
