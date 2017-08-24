Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted former minister, Akwanga freed

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga has regained freedom. Akwanga was abducted by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on Tuesday. Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Bello confirmed the development to Channels TV. He said ex-minister has re-united with his family, friends and well wishers. A family source […]

