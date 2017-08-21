Pages Navigation Menu

Abductors of Katsina business mogul’s daughter demands N100m as ransom

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – ABDUCTORS of the daughter, Nana Mansur to Katsina business mogul, Mansur Abubakar has allegedly demanded for the sum of N100 million as ransom.

A source who doesn’t want the name in the print disclosed the ransom on Monday.

The abductors and unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday abducted Nana in place of her father.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen numbered about 20, stormed the business mogul’s house in motorbikes and cars in search of the business mogul but was nowhere to be found at that time and decided to abduct his daughter.

The source said the unknown gunmen also took away one of the business mogul’s car in the house.

The incident which was said to have happened between 11:30pm friday night and early hours of Saturday occured in the Business mogul’s Malumfashi resident in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State.

The police are yet to release an official statement confirming the incident.

