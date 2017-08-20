About Billionaire Mohammed Indimi’s Fairy Tale 70th Birthday in Madrid

Mohammed Indimi

In the presence of friends, family and select associates, with the idyllic city of Madrid providing the perfect backdrop and ambience, billionaire Mohammed Indimi made a grand entry into the Septuagenarian club. He didn’t enter alone, literally.

The Borno State-born founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources ensured that all his 20 children and grandchildren and their spouses were ferried from across the world to the scenic Spanish capital to celebrate his 70th birthday with him. Indeed, it is not every day that septuagenarians like him look around and see all their fruits joyfully gathered in one place to celebrate.

And the billionaire philanthropist could not help but burst into tears as his children and grandchildren gathered round and jointly sang him a birthday song. He removed his glasses and intermittently wiped the tears off his eyes with the edge of his agbada. In the midst of the merriment, some of the dancing kids joined in the tear-party.

One of his children, Rahama, Mohammed Babangida’s estranged wife, celebrated her father with a lengthy post on Instagram; “Today, I celebrate my father that turned 70 years old.

You started the Indimi Enterprise from the bottom and worked your way to M&W pump. Then, Oriental came along, you’d think oil block and you are rich. Well it doesn’t work that way. You put everything that you have in it and invested so much in it and Allah blessed you for it.” Apart from the lavish celebrations that followed, guests got among other expensive souvernirs, Hermes bags.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

