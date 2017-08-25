Absu 2017 Post-Utme Form Is Out, Cut Off Mark Pegged At 120 | See Eligibility & Requirements

All candidates who selected Abia State University as their first and second choice in the 2017 JAMB Examination and scored up to National cut-off of 120 and above are hereby invited to register for Aptitude Test exercise.The Registration forms for the Aptitude Test are available on-line from Monday 28th August, 2017.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Eligible candidates should Log on to the ABSU portal (www.abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and generate an invoice.

Proceed to any branch of our designated Banks listed below and pay N2,000.00 for the Aptitude Test and N3,000.00 for Screening of Certificates and checking of admission status:

ABSU Microfinance Bank; Sky Bank Plc;

Zenith Bank Plc; First Bank Plc; Ecobank Plc,

Fidelity Bank Plc; Union Bank Plc; UBA Plc.

Get back to the ABSU portal (abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and click on Applicant.

Select ABSU Aptitude Test

Complete the Application Form, ensure you upload a clear passport photograph to avoid rejection of candidate and download a copy as an evidence of registration.

CLOSING DATE:

The closing date for the registration of the Aptitude Test is Monday 18th September, 2017.

Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn N. Iheukwumere

Registrar

