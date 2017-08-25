Abubakar woos investors to Bauchi – Daily Trust
Abubakar woos investors to Bauchi
Governor Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State has said the state is willing to partner with interested investors in different sectors of the economy. Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association's Conference in Lagos recently, Governor Abubakar said …
