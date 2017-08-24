ACBF calls for establishment of Africa Central Bank, Africa Monetary Fund – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
ACBF calls for establishment of Africa Central Bank, Africa Monetary Fund
The Nation Newspaper
The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) on Thursday called for the establishment of Africa Central Bank and Africa Monetary Fund. Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, the ACBF Executive Secretary, made the suggestion in Lagos at the final plenary session …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!