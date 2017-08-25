ACCA Partners Baze University

The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and BAZE University, a Nigerian private university have entered into a collaborative partnership with the overarching objective of providing professional foundation for growing accounting graduates in Africa.

ACCA is an institution with over a century in experience of developing globally relevant finance professionals through innovative learning delivery.

A statement yesterday explained that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on behalf of Baze University by its Deputy Vice Chancellor, Registrar -Rtd Major Gen. Inuwa Idris, as well as the Dean of Faculty of Business and social sciences, Prof. Emeka E. Ene; while ACCA was represented by its Head of Country; Thomas Isibor, Business Development Manager, heading the Norther Region of Nigeria; Mr Anthony Chukwuma and Evelyn Isioye; Key Account Manager.

Some of highlights of this collaborative partnership arrangement include: provision of learning support to the Baze University students and academics; integration and embedding of ACCA curriculum into Baze University curriculum; accreditation of Baze, Accounting department and collaborating to enhance the curriculum; and capacity building to develop capability of the faculty to deliver ACCA tuition to fast track the students journey with the ACCA.

In his remarks, Baze University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mamman Tahir, commended ACCA for demonstrating a high level global professional accounting leadership position by its value offerings to the University.

Idris said the university had been repositioned to take a leadership role in providing academic and professional development in accounting in African sub-region.

According to the ACCA, “the partnership is further strengthened by the alignment of vision for both institutions. The vision of the university to be a distinctive quality-based educational institution, making a difference in the nation’s history through positive impact of its services and its graduate output excites and inspires us.

“We are keen to support its quality to provide university education to British standards in Nigeria at about half the cost of sending a student to study abroad. Our vision for this University is to further strengthen its reputation at a national and global level by bridging the gap between academic and professional education for its students thereby improving employability and supporting the capacity development of its faculty.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

