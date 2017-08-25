Access Bank gross N246.6bn in Q2

Pages Navigation Menu

ACCESS Bank Plc has announced gross earnings of N246.6 billion for the 2017 half year ended June 30, 2017. This represented a growth of 42 per cent when compared with N174.1 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2016 as stated in the bank’s audited half year result. It was released by the Nigerian Stock […]

