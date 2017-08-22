Access Bank Introduces Reward Scheme

In a bid to create a rewarding experience for its customers, Access Bank has just introduced a loyalty solution tagged REAL -Rewarding Every Act of Loyalty.

The solution, according to a statement from the bank, was introduced to reward existing bank customers for their support over the years.

“REAL is a pan-banking program offering multiple ways to earn points through the usage of the bank’s transactional platforms such as ATMs; PoS terminals; credit/debit cards; mobile and online platforms.

“The redemption suite of REAL incorporates many categories within its scope including travel, gift vouchers, shopping and more.

“Each category has a bundle of multiple options to be redeemed via 900 airlines, 450,000 hotel stays, 150,000 car rentals and numerous leading partner brands to shop from,” the statement explained.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Personal Banking Division, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said the solution would enable the bank grow a portfolio of actively transacting customers and drive financial inclusion whilst encouraging customers by rewarding every interaction (financial and non-financial).

“At Access Bank, we remain committed to enhancing customer experience as well as rewarding our customers for their steadfast support over the years. They have the option of choosing other banks but they have decided to bank with us and for that, they deserve to be rewarded,” he added.

He said customers have the option of redeeming earned points within or outside Nigeria and we have put in place the necessary resources, policies, procedures and controls to ensure a smooth process of redeeming all earned points.

Also, all existing and new customers are eligible for the scheme. But they would all be required to visit the loyalty portal to sign up for it.

“This solution is in partnership with a world class payment and loyalty solutions provider with a global footprint in over 35 countries.

“As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible and socially relevant,” the bank stated further.

