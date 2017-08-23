Access Bank posts N246.6bn gross earnings in first half 2017 – The News
Access Bank posts N246.6bn gross earnings in first half 2017
Access Bank Plc on Wednesday announced gross earnings of N246.6 billion for the 2017 half year ended June 30, 2017. This represented a growth of 42 per cent when compared with N174.1 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2016 as stated in the …
