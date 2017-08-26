Accord Party not aware of Ladoja’s return to PDP – Chieftain

Notwithstanding the reported defection of ex-Oyo State Governor,Chief Rasheed Ladoja, to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Lagos State chapter of Accord Party said on Friday that the defection might be a ruse. “The party is still skeptical about the report that Ladoja has left its fold. “The same way you (the reporter) read the report of the defection of Chief Ladoja is the same way we read it too.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

