Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accord Party not aware of Ladoja’s return to PDP – Chieftain

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Notwithstanding the reported defection of ex-Oyo State Governor,Chief Rasheed Ladoja, to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Lagos State chapter of Accord Party said on Friday that the defection might be a ruse. “The party is still skeptical about the report that Ladoja has left its fold. “The same way you (the reporter) read the report of the defection of Chief Ladoja is the same way we read it too.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.