Accused Yahoo hacker to be handed over to US marshals – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
Accused Yahoo hacker to be handed over to US marshals
eNCA
FILE: Karim Baratov, 22, an immigrant from Kazakhstan, was arrested on a US warrant in March for alleged hacking, commercial espionage, and related crimes. OTTAWA – A Canadian man accused of carrying out devastating cyber attacks on Yahoo waived …
Alleged Yahoo hacker Karim Baratov to forgo extradition hearing
Canadian man implicated in Yahoo hack waives extradition hearing
Alleged Yahoo Hacker Agrees To Face Charges in US
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!