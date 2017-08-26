ACF, Northern Igbo leaders, Atiku hail withdrawal of quit notice

The umbrella body of northern leaders, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and the leadership of the Igbo community in the North have welcomed the withdrawal of the quit notice earlier issued by a coalition of some northern youth groups to the Igbo living in the North.

The Igbo leaders under the auspices of Igbo Community Welfare Association however asked the Federal Government to monitor and enforce its order against hate speech.

ACF in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, commended the efforts of the Vice President, the Northern States Governors Forum under the chairmanship of Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other leaders of thought from the North in dousing the tension generated by the quit notice.

The statement reads: “The ACF welcomes the withdrawal of the quit notice (issued) by the Northern Youths Coalition. This is a good development in the interest of peace and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“ACF had earlier called on all concerned to note that our democratic system of government, which is anchored on law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, guarantees free movement of all Nigerians to pursue their means of livelihood in all parts of the country, devoid of hindrance from any group or individuals.

“ACF therefore commends the efforts of the Northern States Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other leaders of thought from the North.

“The ACF particularly hails the earlier efforts of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who had earlier engaged Northern leaders, traditional rulers and the Igbo leaders to douse the tension created by the IPOB activities and the subsequent quit notice given by the Northern Youths Coalition to the Igbo living in the North.

“ACF appeals to all Nigerians to heed the Federal Government’s warning against hate speeches and violent agitations that will jeopardise our peaceful coexistence as a nation.”

The President-General Igbo Community Welfare Association, Barrister Chris Nnoli, said the withdrawal of the quit notice was commendable as it doused tension among the Igbo living in the North.

According to him, “it is a welcome development and we the Igbo community appreciate it because it will lessen the apprehension and tension created by that statement.

“Some people have come to say it was only a suspension and not a withdrawal. But I think whichever way, it is still in order and we welcome it.

“We will continue to ask our people to remain calm and law abiding. Nigeria belongs to everybody and we believe that everyone has the right to live wherever they want”.

Also commending the coalition of northern groups for their decision to rescind the quit notice given to the Igbo to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017, former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described the development as the triumph of good judgment.

In a statement issued from his media office in Abuja yesterday, the former Vice President appealed to the Coalition of Northern Groups and the Arewa Youths Council to go the whole hog and drop any other condition given to people of Igbo origin living in Northern Nigeria or anywhere else in the nation.

According to him, “Reconciliation must be total or else it is pyrrhic.”

In the spirit of this rapprochement, the Waziri Adamawa also called on other ethnic groupings which might have issued counter quit notices to accept the olive branch and rescind whatever notices or withdraw whatever statements they might have made.

The former Vice President commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his national broadcast condemning such developments and urged other elders and elder-statesmen around the nation to add their voices to the condemnation of evil and henceforth refrain from making statements that could undermine Nigeria’s unity.

