Acf welcomes withdrawal of quit notice

The Arewa Consultative Forum has welcomed the withdrawal of the quit notice issued by the Northern Youths Coalition to Igbos living in the north to leave by October 1 saying it was “a good development in the interest of peace and corporate existence of Nigeria”.

In a statement in Kaduna Friday, the spokesman of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu noted that the withdrawal of the quit notice conform with its earlier position that “our democratic system of government, which is anchored on law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees free movement of all Nigerians to pursue their means of livelihood in all parts of the country, devoid of hindrance from any group or individuals.

According to him, the ACF particularly “commends the efforts of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other leaders of thought from the North.

“The ACF particularly hails the earlier efforts of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who had earlier engaged Northern leaders, traditional rulers and the Igbo Leaders to douse the tension created by the IPOB activities and the subsequent quit notice given by the Northern Youths Coalition to the Igbos living in the North.

“ACF appeals to all Nigerians to heed the Federal Government’s warning against hate speeches and violent agitations that will jeopardise our peaceful coexistence as a nation” the statement concluded.

The post Acf welcomes withdrawal of quit notice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

