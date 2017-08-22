Pages Navigation Menu

Actor, Seun Ajayi set to wed, shares pre-wedding photo

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Seun Ajayi, is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Damilola Oluwabiyi. Announcing their forthcoming wedding on his IG page, Seun wrote “In November of 2015! At a time when I wasn’t even searching, God sent me a gift! A sweet soul wrapped in a boisterous and fun-loving personality. With a …

