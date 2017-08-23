Actress Eucharia Anunobi reacts to news of son’s death

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has confirmed the news of the death of his son Raymond. The news of the death of the 15-year-old boy broke earlier on Tuesday. Raymond, who happened to be her only child died from Sickle Cell Anaemia, a sickness he was reportedly born with. Speaking with reporters on the child’s […]

Actress Eucharia Anunobi reacts to news of son’s death

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

