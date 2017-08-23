Actress Eucharia Anunobi’s loses 15-year-old son

Popular Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, is currently mourning the death of her only child, 15-year-old Raymond Ekwu. Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth. He died from complications associated with the disease in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22nd. This …

The post Actress Eucharia Anunobi’s loses 15-year-old son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

