Actress Tonto Dike, others hold audition for youths talent hunt show in FCT

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and other celebrities on Friday took part in the audition for the talent hunt show Unleash Your Talent 2017, with over 200 youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two days audition from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, is to discover, develop…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

