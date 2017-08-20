Actress Tonto Dike, others hold audition for youths talent hunt show in FCT

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and other celebrities on Friday took part in the audition for the talent hunt show Unleash Your Talent 2017, with over 200 youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two days audition from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, is to discover, develop…

The post Actress Tonto Dike, others hold audition for youths talent hunt show in FCT appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

