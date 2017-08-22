Pages Navigation Menu

Adadevoh: Nigeria has forgotten the woman who saved us from Ebola – Lawmaker

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, Segun Olulade on Monday said the country seems to have forgotten about Dr Ameyo Adadevoh, who laid down her life to save Nigerians when Ebola struck the continent in 2014. Olulade, representing Epe Constituency II at the Assembly, called on the federal government to immortalise […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

