Adaklu finally confirms DCE – Ghana News Agency
|
Adaklu finally confirms DCE
Ghana News Agency
Adaklu (V/R) Aug. 19, GNA – Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor,33, was on Friday confirmed as the District Chief Executive for the Adaklu District. The teacher who was the third nominee for the position polled 14 "yes" votes against four "no" votes, representing …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!