Adam Scott’s New Comedy Shows Why You Don’t Want Your Child To Be The Antichrist [Trailer]

Every parent thinks the sun shines out of their child’s rear end, but as someone without kids I feel comfortable saying that some young’uns are just evil.

Of course there’s ‘sprinkling salt on slugs’ evil and then there’s ‘you’re the actual Antichist’ evil, and it’s the latter that Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly have to deal with in Little Evil.

Via Screen Rant:

…the film asks the very common question: What’s it like to be the stepdad to the Antichrist? While that may seem like a fairly outlandish setup for a film, it also works as a pretty great metaphor for the stress that comes along with being a step parent… This is a surprisingly fresh take on an old trope. Little Evil has everybody recognizing [sic] that while children can be holy terrors there may be something special about Lucas worth investigating. Lilly is pitch-perfect as the mother who sees nothing wrong with her child (as mothers do) and Scott’s cohorts deliver some hilarious lines about more of those horror tropes that the movie seems content to lampoon.

We digged Adam Scott in Big Little Lies, so let’s check this one out:

Just remember that your child is unique, just like everyone else’s.

[source:screenrant]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

