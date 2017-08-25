Adamawa declares 3 days fasting, prayers to mark Buhari’s return

Adamawa State government has declared three days of fasting and prayers throughout the state to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Announcing the fasting and prayers in Yola yesterday, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Bindow also requested Muslim and Christian clerics to conduct special prayers during Friday and Sunday. “With a sense of utmost responsibility I […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

