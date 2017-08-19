Adamawa sends 120-man contingent to N/East Sports Festival

Esther Dominic, Technical Adviser, Adamawa Sports Council, said on Saturday that the state sponsored a 120-man contingent to the North-East Zonal U-17 Sports Festival in Bauchi. Dominic, who made the disclosure in Bauchi as the Games got underway at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, said the contingent comprised of athletes, coaches and other officials. Dominic described the tournament as a veritable tool for selecting talents that would represent either the state or the country at various sports meet in the future.

