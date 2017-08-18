Adeboye joins list of President Buhari’s visitors in London – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Adeboye joins list of President Buhari's visitors in London
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received in audience the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare. Adeboye at the Abuja House London. President Buhari receives in audience General …
Adeboye visits Buhari in London [PHOTO]
Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in London
JUST IN: RCCG head Adeboye visits Buhari in London
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!