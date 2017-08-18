Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeboye joins list of President Buhari’s visitors in London – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Adeboye joins list of President Buhari's visitors in London
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received in audience the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare. Adeboye at the Abuja House London. President Buhari receives in audience General …
Adeboye visits Buhari in London [PHOTO]Daily Post Nigeria
Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in LondonPulse Nigeria
JUST IN: RCCG head Adeboye visits Buhari in LondonPremium Times
CHANNELS TELEVISION –TheCable –TheNewsGuru –Guardian (blog)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.