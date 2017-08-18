Adeboye joins list of President Buhari’s visitors in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received in audience the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare. Adeboye at the Abuja House London.

President Muhammadu Buhari thanked Pastor Adeboye for visiting him sayinging on his twitter handle ‘thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to bless him and his work’

Also yesterday the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, were in London to see President Muhammadu Buhari who has spent more than 100 days in London on medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

A statement signed by the speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, quoted Dogara’s Twitter handle @Yakubdogara as saying that Buhari was doing well.

It added that the speaker, who visited the President with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at the Abuja House in London, also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the safe return of the President.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President.”

Also the Senate President Bukola Saraki said he “confidently looks forward” to President Muhammadu Buhari’s “imminent return home”.

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Saraki reported his impressions of the president’s health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

The visit by Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Dogara and Saraki was the latest by prominent Nigerians.

President Buhari on Saturday at the Abuja House in London had received members of his media team, where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

The presidential media team was led by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Other members of the team on the trip included Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo led the stream of visitors.

He was followed by state governors and the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC)..

During the visits, President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would return home soon

