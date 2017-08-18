Adeboye visits Buhari in London [PHOTO]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Adeboye, garbed in a black native was seen sitting with the ailing president who was spotted reading the former’s biography, which he recently launched. Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom over 100 days ago to […]

