Adelle Onyango already pregnant with her first child? – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Adelle Onyango already pregnant with her first child?
Ghafla!
Kiss FM's radio Adelle Onyango seems to be enjoying her marriage as she tied the knot with the love of her life, Falgun Bhojakis about a month ago in a private ceremony that only saw friends and family attend. Being one month since she officially …
Kiss FM's Adelle Onyango heavy with child? She reveals
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!