Adeosun appointed board chairperson of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has been appointed the chairperson, board of governors of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Investment and Development. Adeosun succeeds Hassoumi Massoudou from the Republic of Niger during the 15th ordinary meeting of the board of governors which held on Tuesday. The meeting, which was declared […]

The post Adeosun appointed board chairperson of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

