Adeosun appointed Chairperson, EBID

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has been appointed the Chairperson, Board of Governors of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID). The announcement was made on Tuesday in Abuja at the end of the 15th Ordinary Session of the board of governors of the bank. She succeeds Hassoumi Massoudou from Republic of Niger.

