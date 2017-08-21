Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malabu: FG Wants To Give Me ‘Dikko, Dasuki’ Treatment – Adoke – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Malabu: FG Wants To Give Me 'Dikko, Dasuki' Treatment – Adoke
Leadership Newspapers
The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN) cried out, yesterday, saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting in concert with the Presidency is angling to illegally …
Adoke Accuses Presidency, EFCC of Plot to Abduct HimTHISDAY Newspapers
Malabo deal fallout: Presidency, EFCC plotting to abduct me — AdokeVanguard
Presidency planning Dasuki treatment for me – AdokeThe Punch
The Eagle Online
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.