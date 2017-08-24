Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adorable first photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Checkout this adorable photo of Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins, a boy and a girl named Natha and Nadia. The Singer and his wife, Anita recently welcomed the twins in the US. Apparently meeting them for the first time, the excited dad shared the photo on Instagram! Cute faces.

The post Adorable first photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.