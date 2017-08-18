Pages Navigation Menu

Adunni Ade Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo Of Herself

The stunning actress shared a hilarious throwback of herself captioning it: You people won’t kill me!! When you are cooking a killer jollof Vs when you serve it @iamadunniade pepper and sauce! Wow, she really has come a long way!

