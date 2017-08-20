AFCON 2019: CAF cancels Cameroon inspection date

An inspection mission to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon has been postponed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Caf-appointed team was scheduled to begin the eight-day inspection on Sunday 20 August.

Caf confirmed the visit would now take place at a later date following the withdrawal of audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

No reason has been given for PWC’s withdrawal.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president, Tombi A Roko Sidiki, was notified by Caf and responded by addressing speculation surrounding security levels for visiting inspectors.

“We observed that there was a huge rumour circulating today, indicating that the security of the members of the audit firm selected for the first inspection mission from August 20-28 in relation to the organisation of the 2019 AFCON, was at stake,” the Fecafoot president wrote to Caf.

He went on to reassure both PWC and Caf members that the Cameroon 2019 organising committee “have taken all necessary measures to ensure their safety” during their stay.

Earlier this month, the Caf president, Ahmad, said Cameroon needed “to convince Caf” of its ability to host the 2019 Nations Cup which will feature 24 teams instead of 16 for the first time.

The post AFCON 2019: CAF cancels Cameroon inspection date appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

