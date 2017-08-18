Africa must solve its problems – Osinbajo, Kagame

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and newly re-elected President Paul Kagame say Africa must begin to look inwards to solve its numerous problems, noting that “Africa can indeed solve its own problems.’’

Both leaders spoke today in Kigali, the Rwandan capital at the inauguration of President Paul Kagame for a third term.

Prof. Osinbajo said in an interview with newsmen shortly after the inauguration ceremony that “the theme has gone through the African Union and this is very resonant that we must solve our own problems, that Africa can solve its own problems and I think African nations have begun to demonstrate that.’’

He said: “Africa can take leadership in various respects, leadership in our economy, handle the commanding heights in our economy, be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries.

“And I think the point that Kagame made is an important one and is one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.’’

Citing the case of Nigeria, Osinbajo said “we have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the north-east we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that.’’

Prof. Osinbajo described Paul Kagame as an “excellent example of leadership especially in Africa’’, attributing his victory at the polls to his outstanding performance and leadership style.

Earlier in his inauguration speech titled “A day of renewal and gratitude’’, Kagame called on African leaders to unite in rebuilding the continent “in the spirit of consensus where no one is left behind’’.

According to Kagame, “there is no single model of nation building. Good choices are built on the mindset summarized as doing it yourself’’.

He said: “the governance and prosperity of Africa cannot be outsourced. There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity amongst us.’’

The President said Africa had the necessary capabilities to transform its economy and the lives of the people for the better with little or no external influence.

Kagame promised to lead the present generation of Rwandans to the era of prosperity, sustainability and self-reliance.

The event was attended by several Heads of States and government from within and beyond the continent, former leaders as well as representatives of multilateral organizations.

The post Africa must solve its problems – Osinbajo, Kagame appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

