African Ministers partner Ghana to launch radio telescope – Ghana News Agency

African Ministers partner Ghana to launch radio telescope
Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – The launch of Ghana's first Radio Astronomy Observatory on Thursday was preceded with the Fourth Ministerial Conference involving the nine partner African countries that are institutionalising cooperation in radio astronomy in Africa.
