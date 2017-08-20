African Nations Championship results

African Nations Championship final qualifying round, second leg results Sunday:

At Windhoek

Namibia 2 (Katupose 54, 80) Comoros 0

Namibia win 3-2 on aggregate

At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana 1 (Addo 58) Burkina Faso 2 (Sylla 8, Nikiema 28)

Burkina Faso win 4-3 on aggregate

Playing Tuesday

At Conakry

Guinea v Senegal (first leg: 1-3) 1630 GMT

Played Saturday

At Ndola, Zambia

Zambia 2 (Shonga 80, 83) South Africa 0

Zambia win 4-2 on aggregate

At Kigali

Rwanda 2 (Mukunzi 8, Manzi 15) Uganda 0

Uganda win 3-2 on aggregate

At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon 2 (Ngondji 52, Bouli 59) Sao Tome e Principe 0

Cameroon win 4-0 on aggregate

At Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo (holders) 1 (Mundele 35) Congo Brazzaville 1 (Ngombe 38)

Aggregate: 1-1, Congo Brazzaville win on away goals

At Kano, Nigeria

Nigeria 2 (Ali 37, Eduwo 47) Benin 0

Nigeria win 2-1 on aggregate

At Luanda

Angola 1 (Massunguna 61) Madagascar 0

Angola win 1-0 on aggregate

At Abidjan

Ivory Coast 1 (Sylla 90+7) Niger 0

Aggregate: 2-2, Ivory Coast win on away goals

At Bamako

Mali 0 Mauritania 1 (Traore 38)

Mauritania win 3-2 on aggregate

At El Obeid, Sudan

Sudan 1 (Elsawi 47) Ethiopia 0

Sudan win 2-1 on aggregate

Friday

At Sfax, Tunisia

Libya 1 (Ellafi 45+2) Algeria 1 (Bendebka 21)

Libya win 3-2 on aggregate

Note: match switched from Libya for security reasons

At Rabat

Morocco 3 (Yamik 50, Makrane 54, Boulhroud 69-pen) Egypt 1 (Semmoumi 86-own goal)

Morocco win 4-2 on aggregate

Qualifiers for 2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya between Jan 11 and Feb 4 (alphabetical order):

Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya (hosts), Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Guinea/Senegal

Note: Draw on date to be announced will divide 16 qualifiers into four groups

