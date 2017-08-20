African Nations Championship results
African Nations Championship final qualifying round, second leg results Sunday:
At Windhoek
Namibia 2 (Katupose 54, 80) Comoros 0
Namibia win 3-2 on aggregate
At Kumasi, Ghana
Ghana 1 (Addo 58) Burkina Faso 2 (Sylla 8, Nikiema 28)
Burkina Faso win 4-3 on aggregate
Playing Tuesday
At Conakry
Guinea v Senegal (first leg: 1-3) 1630 GMT
Played Saturday
At Ndola, Zambia
Zambia 2 (Shonga 80, 83) South Africa 0
Zambia win 4-2 on aggregate
At Kigali
Rwanda 2 (Mukunzi 8, Manzi 15) Uganda 0
Uganda win 3-2 on aggregate
At Limbe, Cameroon
Cameroon 2 (Ngondji 52, Bouli 59) Sao Tome e Principe 0
Cameroon win 4-0 on aggregate
At Kinshasa
Democratic Republic of Congo (holders) 1 (Mundele 35) Congo Brazzaville 1 (Ngombe 38)
Aggregate: 1-1, Congo Brazzaville win on away goals
At Kano, Nigeria
Nigeria 2 (Ali 37, Eduwo 47) Benin 0
Nigeria win 2-1 on aggregate
At Luanda
Angola 1 (Massunguna 61) Madagascar 0
Angola win 1-0 on aggregate
At Abidjan
Ivory Coast 1 (Sylla 90+7) Niger 0
Aggregate: 2-2, Ivory Coast win on away goals
At Bamako
Mali 0 Mauritania 1 (Traore 38)
Mauritania win 3-2 on aggregate
At El Obeid, Sudan
Sudan 1 (Elsawi 47) Ethiopia 0
Sudan win 2-1 on aggregate
Friday
At Sfax, Tunisia
Libya 1 (Ellafi 45+2) Algeria 1 (Bendebka 21)
Libya win 3-2 on aggregate
Note: match switched from Libya for security reasons
At Rabat
Morocco 3 (Yamik 50, Makrane 54, Boulhroud 69-pen) Egypt 1 (Semmoumi 86-own goal)
Morocco win 4-2 on aggregate
Qualifiers for 2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya between Jan 11 and Feb 4 (alphabetical order):
Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya (hosts), Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Guinea/Senegal
Note: Draw on date to be announced will divide 16 qualifiers into four groups
