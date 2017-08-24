AFRIMA 2017: Davido, Wizkid, Seyi Shay nominated for Artist of the Year – BellaNaija
AFRIMA 2017: Davido, Wizkid, Seyi Shay nominated for Artist of the Year
The nominations for this year's edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) are out with Davido & Wizkid leading the pack of nominations. Both artistes were nominated alongside Seyi Shay and 7 others for Artist of the year. They will also slug it …
