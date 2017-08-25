AFRIMA 2017: Davido, Wizkid Top Nomination List – The Whistler
AFRIMA 2017: Davido, Wizkid Top Nomination List
Nigerian celebrity duo of Davido and Wizkid currently lead the nomination for the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Both singers and 7 others were nominated for Artist of the year. Davido's “IF”, Wizkid's “Come Closer” featuring …
AFRIMA 2017: Davido, Wizkid, Seyi Shay nominated for Artist of the Year
