Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress book Q-final spot

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have booked a quarter final spot at the ongoing 2017 FIBA African Women’s Championship in Mali after defeating Egypt 106-72 on Sunday.

Top scorer in the match against Egypt, Evelyn Akhator posted her first double double at the tournament to lead the Nigerian charge with 24 points and 13 rebounds as Sam Vincent’s side marched to their third straight win.

Jennifer Atonye Nyingifa posted another double double with 15 rebounds and 12 points while Ezinne Kalu and Sarah Ogoke added 18 and 13 points in that order.

Speaking to FIBA.com, Akhator said “We have a young team that can run the floor on both defense and offense so doing that is a plus for us. I just came out to play and try to get better every other day. I think me getting used to the plays and the court and getting the trust from my teammates really helped me.

Nigeria hold sway in Group B with six points but still have to play against Guinea and reigning champions Senegal.

The post Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress book Q-final spot appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

