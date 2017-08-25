Pages Navigation Menu

Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress cruise to Semifinals

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Sports

Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D` Tigress, on Friday booked their seminal ticket in the ongoing Afrobasket basketball championships in Bamako, Mali crushing Cote d’Ivoire, 98-43. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports D’Tigress have won all six games played so far since the tournament dunked off on Aug. 18.

