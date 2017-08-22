Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress record emphatic 106-33 win over Guinea

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Tuesday thrashed their West Africa neighbours, Guinea 106-33 in the ongoing 2017 Mali Afrobasket Women’s Basketball Championship.

The victory means Nigeria has won all its games and is looking forward to land in the final of the competition.

D’Tigress took the first and second quarters of the game with a 26-8 and 22-4 intimidating the Guinean team with their counter attacking ball play.

They wasted no time in the second half recording a 34-8 in the third quarter and at this period D’Tigress were just too much for their opponents to contend with.

D’Tigress settled the score line at 106-33 recording the biggest win in the competition since it dunked off on Aug. 18.

The victory stretches Nigeria’s head-to-head with Guinea to five victories out of five in the past meets.

The team’s star player in the competition, Evelyn Akhator led the floor with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Sarah Ogoke had 13 points and two rebounds.

First Bank of Lagos star player Nkeshi Akashili was also impressive with 12 points, one rebound and two assists.

D’Tigress, who are already through to the quarter-finals of the championship would play defending champions Senegal on Wednesday to determine the group B leader.

Nigeria’s other previous records in the competition so far are, 80-69 over Mozambique in their opening game, 84-47 against Congo Democratic and 106-72 against Egypt.

(NAN)

