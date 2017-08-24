AfroBasket 2017: Nigeria Beats Senegal 58 -54 To Reach The Quarter Finals

Nigeria’s D’ Tigress defeated defending champions of the FIBA WAomen’s AfroBasket Championship Senegal 58-54 on Wednesday night, making it five wins in five games in Group B of the tournament in Bamako, Mali, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Both sides had already booked their places in the quarter-finals by virtue of winning their previous group matches prior to the game.

Nigeria triumphed in the first quarter 14-13, at half time D’ Tigress’ were ahead 34-26 and by the third quarter had ended the Nigerian girls were still flying higher than their opponents, leading 48-41 after Senegal gave them a scare by cutting the deficit to four points at some point in the quarter.

Evelyn Akhator continued her impressive performances with 15 points and 10 rebounds to her credit

It was a very physical battle and the game had to be stopped at some point with medical attention required for a Senegalese player with a shoulder complaint.

D’Tigress have now beaten Mozambique, Congo, Egypt, Guinea and Senegal in the 2017 championship, marking the Nigerians as favourites to win the title.

