Afrobasket Championship: Nigeria defeats reigning champions Senegal to progress to Quarter finals

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria defeated Senegal, the reigning Champions in Women Afrobasket by 54-58 points in their last Group B match of 2017 Afrobasket on Wednesday night in Bamako, Mali. The win means Nigeria’s D’Tigress finished top of the group and progressed to the Quarter-finals with ease, FIBA reports. The match was regarded as a crucial one by […]

