Afrobasket Championship: Watch highlights of Nigeria’s win over Cote d’Ivoire to progress to Semi finals

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have extended their winning run to six games after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 98-43 in Bamako, Mali on Friday to book their seminal ticket in the ongoing Afrobasket basketball championships. Nigeria proved too hot for the Ivoirians’ and took the first and second quarters, 23-13, 23-2. Evelyn Akhato, U.S […]

