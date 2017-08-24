Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress defeat Senegal, claim fifth straight victory – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Afrobasket 2017: D'Tigress defeat Senegal, claim fifth straight victory
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria on Wednesday, overcame defending champions of the FIBA Women's AfroBasket Championship Senegal 58-54, making it five wins in five games in Group B of the tournament in Bamako, Mali. Both sides had already booked their places in the …
