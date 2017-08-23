Afrobasket: D’Tigress Demolish Guinea, Set For Senegal

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress, yesterday demolished their Guinean counterparts with a commanding 106 – 33points victory to maintain their winning streak in at the ongoing 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Mali.

Sam Vincent’s team reached another century of points with a 106-33 win over West African rivals after they had destroyed Egypt 106-72 on Sunday.

After a good outing against Egypt, Dallas wing player, Akhator Evelyn, again recorded a double-double as she shot the team to victory and replicated the same 24 points scored in the team’s last game.

With 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals against the Guineans, Akhator ensured that her team retained their lead all through the game as they coasted to a comfortable win.

Ogoke Sarah, who was at the heart of the team’s offensive transition, scored 13 points and had two assists with home girl, Akashili Nkechi, also contributed two assists and scored 12 points against the rattled Guineans.

The first quarter ended 26-8 in favour of Nigeria while it was 48-12 at half-time. The third quarter was also in Nigeria’s side as it ended 82-20.

According to press release by NBBF media department, the Nigerian ladies increased their lead in the fourth quarter of the blowout, ending the result as the biggest win of the tournament so far.

Speaking after the match, Akashili Evenly revealed that their game plan which was to use more of their big men against Guinea in preparation against a more physical Senegalese side, actually worked as planned.

“Now, we know how to play Senegal with our big men. For Senegal, they have size on their side. So we put it into practice against Guinea as we used more of the big men and it worked.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian ladies will complete their preliminary round matches today when they take on firepower Senegal, who have been very impressive since the commencement of the competition in Bamako, Mali.

Having defeated Egypt 93-61 points on Tuesday morning, the Senegalese have so far also won four games in the tournament.

