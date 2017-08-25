Afrobasket Feminin 2017: D’Tigress Of Nigeria Beats Ivory Coast 98 – 43 To Qualify For Semifinals

Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D` Tigress have booked their seminal ticket in the ongoing Afrobasket basketball championships in Bamako, Mali crushing Cote d’Ivoire, 98-43.

D’Tigress have won all six games played so far since the tournament dunked off on Aug. 18.

Nigeria proved too hot for the Ivoirians’ and took the first and second quarters, 23-13, 23-2, and continued with a business approach overpowering their opponent with 25-17 when they tried to fight back.

The final quarter was obvious a giveaway for the D’Tigress who are looking good for the championship trophy come Aug. 27.

Evelyn Akhato, U.S based Dallas Wings sensational player, continued to shine in the competition contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds and two assists to lead the scoring chart.

First Bank of Lagos star player, Nkeshi Akashili, provided the support needed also with an impressive 13 points and four rebounds while Ezinne Kalu had 17 points and three rebounds.

In the previous matches, Nigeria dealt a blow to the defending champion, Senegal with a 58-54 well fought victory in the group stage of the competition.

They also recorded the highest points set in the competition with a 106-33 pummelling of Guinea while Egypt fell 106-72 to their supremacy.

Mozambique also fell 69-80 to their superiority, meanwhile.

D’Tigress will play the winner of the match between host country, Mali, and Egypt for the semi final.

The semi final match is scheduled for Saturday.

