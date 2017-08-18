AfroBasketball 2017: Aboderin visits D’Tigress, charges them to win – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
AfroBasketball 2017: Aboderin visits D'Tigress, charges them to win
The Nation Newspaper
Wale Aboderin, the Proprietor of Dolphins Basketball club of Lagos, on Friday urged the Senior National Women's Basketball Team, D'Tigress to go for victory in the 2017 Afrobasket Championships in Mali. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
