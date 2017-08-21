After condemning twerking, Nicki Minaj hosts bedroom twerking session at home (Photos)

Few days after she cancelled the release of the popular video to a song she was featured in with the reason that fans should stop twerking and start reading, Nicky Minaj has hosted a free taunt bedroom twerking session! The anonymous ladies, in various states of undress, shake their derrieres in the direction of the …

The post After condemning twerking, Nicki Minaj hosts bedroom twerking session at home (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

