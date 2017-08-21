Pages Navigation Menu

After condemning twerking, Nicki Minaj hosts bedroom twerking session at home (Photos)

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Few days after she cancelled the release of the popular video to a song she was featured in with the reason that fans should stop twerking and start reading, Nicky Minaj has hosted a free taunt bedroom twerking session! The anonymous ladies, in various states of undress, shake their derrieres in the direction of the …

